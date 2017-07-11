Editorial: Make America safe again?

During the last year, we often heard and saw the phrase “Make America Great Again” from the Donald Trump campaign and administration.

Now, in light of what we have witnessed from the regime of Kim Jong Un the last few months, I feel the phrase could be altered to say, “Make America Safe Again.”

Off to the right of this column is our weekly cartoon that features the likeness of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un has made his country’s nuclear warhead missile program a priority since taking over the leadership of his country in 2012. His reason for taking on this project is to be able to deter and repel any attacks from other countries. Lately though, the tune has changed, and now the attitude is one that is antagonistic toward the United States.

It seems that with every new missile test launch, the intent is to show the U.S. that North Korea is capable and willing to launch an attack on our territory. It is no secret, and Kim Jong Un makes it very clear that he has a great disdain for our country.

I feel that when and if his country obtains the technology to drop a missile in our back yard, he will do it. I obviously am not alone in that opinion, as basically the entire world is pushing for China to reign this guy in before he starts a major conflict.

On July 4, North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. What does this mean for us?

In the past, North Korea has launched medium-range and intermediate-range missiles with success. Those missiles pose no threat to us, but they do to our ally South Korea. They have been working steadily on launching an intercontinental missile that would be capable of reaching us.

From what I have read, knocking down one of these long range missiles before it can deliver a nuclear bomb on our turf is next to impossible. Isn’t that comforting?

The intercontinental missile that was just launched was airborne for 37 minutes, which meant it reached an altitude of 1,700 miles on the test trajectory. Translated, that means on a normal trajectory the missile will be capable of traveling 4,160 miles. That puts the missile within capability of dropping into the state of Alaska. That is our country!

The experts in the missile business feel that North Korea still lacks the technology of being able to put small enough nuclear warheads on the intercontinental missile that are able to withstand the vibration that is generated on the flight of such a powerful missile.

That is somewhat comforting, but I read an article by another expert who said that he had never seen a missile program that successfully developed an intercontinental missile that was not able to eventually also develop the technology to get nuclear warheads to fit inside the missile. That is not comforting!

So, eventually North Korea will be able to drop a nuclear warhead on our country. What does the Trump administration do? The Obama administration tried diplomatic measures to quell this threat and it proved fruitless.

Now this current administration has been handed a ticking time bomb. If history has shown us anything, it is that a country such as North Korea poses a threat to anyone that is within striking distance of it.

This country’s pursuit of nuclear bombs capable of reaching our nation has to be stopped. I believe it will be stopped, but I am not sure if China is willing to reign in Kim Jong Un. If that is not going to happen, then I am fearful that in order to make America safe again we are going to have to flex our military muscle.

Put yourself in the position of leading our country. What would you do? Would you continue with talks, that in the past have proved fruitless? Would you put additional pressure on China, and if you did — would it help? Or would you choose to step in and use military force to put an end to the North Korean regime?

In my opinion, we have to make our nation safe! I know there are people out there that believe in tolerance and acceptance and talking about our differences, but the time for talk is quickly coming to an end.