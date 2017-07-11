Lobos fall 1-2 in series

The Sabetha Lobos traveled to Junction City this past week to take on the Brigade in their last regular season match-up. After three games, the Lobos would come home with one win, while the Brigade won two.

Game one

In the first game on Thursday, July 6, the Lobos took the early lead with Enok Pérez Reyes scoring the first run for the Lobos. Sabetha held the Brigade scoreless during the first and second innings, and heading into the top of the third the score was 1-0, Sabetha.

The Lobos extended their lead by one run in the third, but Junction City came back to tie up the game when they scored two runs in the bottom of the third. The score remained tied until the fifth inning when the Brigade took the lead after scoring two more runs off a home run.

Both teams remained scoreless in the sixth, and in the top of the seventh the Lobos knotted the score again when Jose Vera and Aaron Fuller scored. The Brigade pulled ahead for the final time in the bottom of the eighth when they scored an additional two runs. When the Lobos were unable to score in the top of the ninth, the game was over, with Junction City winning 6-4.

Jeremie Garcia led the Lobos offensively, tallying three hits and one run scored. Yamil Rosario also tallied two hits.

Edgar Santos pitched the first five innings for Sabetha. He allowed four runs on five hits, while striking out four batters and walking five.

Santos was relieved by left-handed pitcher Juan Estrada, who pitched the final three innings. He allowed two runs on two hits, while striking out four batters and walking three.

Game two

The second game was held on Friday, July 7. The Lobos were able to score one run in the first, while Junction City took the lead and scored three. Junction City scored one more run in the third to extend their lead to 4-1.

The Lobos scored another run in the fourth and one more in the fifth, but the Brigade still led going into the sixth inning, 4-3. The sixth inning remained scoreless for both teams.

In the seventh inning, Fuller hit a double and Yodelvy Garcia hit a triple, sending Fuller home and tying the score 4-4. Y. Garcia then managed to score the fifth run for the Lobos on a wild pitch, giving Sabetha the lead. Sabetha held Junction City scoreless for the remainder of the game and would win the second game 5-4.

Fuller led the Lobos offensively, tallying two hits and two runs scored, while knocking in one RBI.

Juan Perdomo started on the mound for Sabetha, pitching five innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, while striking out five batters and walking four.

Perdomo was relieved by Nelson Alvarado, who pitched two innings. He allowed one hit, while striking out one batter and walking one.

Alvarado was relieved by Jose Suero, who pitched the final two innings. He allowed no hits, while striking out four batters and walking one.

Game three

The third game on Saturday, July 8, remained scoreless for both teams during the first three innings.

In the top of the fourth, the Lobos were able to score one run, but the Brigade came back and scored six runs off a two-run home run, two base hits and two errors. After that, the Lobos couldn’t stop them.

Junction City scored another run in the fifth and three in the third. Sabetha was unable to score for the rest of the game, and the Brigade would win the last game, 10-1.

Elliot Antonetty tallied three hits, while Y. Garcia tallied two hits and one run scored.

Cory Royer pitched the first five innings for the Lobos. He allowed seven runs on seven hits, while striking out two batters and walking two.

Wade Witt also pitched one inning for the Lobos. He allowed one hit and walked one batter.

J. Garcia pitched the final inning for Sabetha. He allowed two hits and struck out two batters.

Game 1 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 4 Edgar Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Elliot Antonetty 4 0 0 0 0 2 24 Yodelvy Garcia 2 0 1 1 1 0 15 Noah Catron 1 0 0 0 0 0 25 Enok Perez Reyes 4 1 0 1 0 0 28 Chaz Dunn 4 0 0 0 0 0 34 Jose Vera 3 1 1 0 0 1 11 Yamil Rosario 4 0 2 0 0 0 22 Aaron Fuller 4 1 1 1 0 2 1 Jeremie Garcia 4 1 3 0 0 1 Angel Perez 4 0 0 0 0 1 Lobos 1-0-1-0-0-0-2-0-0 | 4-8-4 Junction City 0-0-2-0-2-0-0-2-X | 6-7-2

Game 2 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 5 0 1 1 0 4 24 Yodelvy Garcia 4 1 1 1 0 0 15 Noah Catron 4 0 1 0 0 1 98 Arsenis de Jesus 4 0 1 1 0 0 28 Chaz Dunn 4 1 1 0 0 0 8 Luis Samayoa 2 0 0 0 1 0 11 Yamil Rosario 1 0 1 0 0 0 22 Aaron Fuller 4 2 2 1 1 1 1 Jeremie Garcia 3 0 1 0 1 1 Angel Perez 5 1 1 0 0 0 Lobos 1-0-0-1-1-0-2-0-0 | 5-10-2 Junction City 3-0-1-0-0-0-0-0-0 | 4-5-2