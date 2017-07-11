Nominations sought for Heroes Luncheons

The American Red Cross, Kansas Capital Area Chapter urges citizens in the 19-county area to nominate people who they feel have performed extraordinary acts for the fourth annual Tribute to Heroes luncheon in Topeka. Nominations are open through Monday, Aug. 14.

Kansans in the area are encouraged to visit www.redcross.org/local/kansas/heroes-nominations to share stories and nominate people who are deserving of the honor.

“This is a great opportunity to truly thank someone for the difference they’ve made,” said Jane Blocher, executive director for the American Red Cross Kansas Capital Area Chapter. “Each year I am amazed with the nominations and enjoy hearing about the wonderful people we have in our community.”

The heroes will be honored at a luncheon on Nov. 7 at the Ramada Topeka Downtown Hotel and Convention Center. At the event, the heroes and their guests will be honored by an audience of approximately 250 community leaders and supporters. Attendees will be treated to lunch and will enjoy a brief program and heartfelt videos telling the stories of each person being honored.

Those nominated are eligible for one of six unique Hero categories:

Lifetime Hero – presented to an individual who inspires others by their example. This individual has overcome hardship, risen above challenges, or dedicated their life to serving others.

Gift of Life – presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that supports the lifesaving mission through personal blood or platelet donations or inspiring others to give blood or platelets.

Good Samaritan – presented to an individual who is considered a hero because of their unselfish devotion and concern for the welfare of others.

Call to Action – presented to an individual who by circumstances beyond their control found themselves in a challenging situation and demonstrated extraordinary courage.

Commitment to Community – presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that has made a tremendous impact on the community through their volunteerism, philanthropy or service to others.

Disaster Relief – presented to an individual or organization who has served an important role in disaster relief in our community.

Public Servant Hero – presented to an individual who, in the line of duty (police, fire, military, medical, etc.), performed above and beyond the call.

Residents in the following counties are eligible for the Award: Brown, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Linn, Lyon, Marshall, Miami, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. To honor someone, the nominee must live or work in the counties listed.

To submit a nomination, visit http://www.redcross.org/local/kansas/heroes-nominations to nominate online, or download a nomination form and mail to: American Red Cross, ATTN: Briana Laymon, 1221 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604. Self-nominations are not permitted.