Sabetha City Commission: Enterprise Facilitation reports success

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10.

Present were Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioners Nick Aberle, Norm Schmitt, Maridel Wittmer and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo.

Enterprise Facilitation

Teresa McAnerney, Lynn Hennigan, Gary Lortscher, Betty Lortscher, David Key and Nancy Gafford were present on behalf of the Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation (NEKEF).

The group was present to request continued funding support from the commission, which was approved.

Key announced that Charlie Kuenzi of Sabetha was the winner of the Northeast Kansas Entrepreneurship Academy, which was held in June. This year’s Academy drew seven participants.

McAnerney updated commissioners on statistics of NEKEF. Since its inception in 2003, NEKEF has had 850 introductions and 202 clients in Nemaha County and 574 introductions and 292 clients in Brown County.

In Brown County, these introductions and clients have resulted in 33 new, expanded or retained businesses; 111 jobs created or retained; and 17 tune-ups of existing businesses. In Nemaha County, it has resulted in 37 new, expanded or retained businesses; 104 jobs created or retained; and 22 tune-ups of existing businesses.

McAnerney credited the NEKEF initiative’s success to the 64 board members willing to help these entrepreneurs.

G. Lortscher said NEKEF is an excellent resource to help identify young people and entrepreneurs.

“We have, for 14 years, helped created small businesses in a five-county area of northeast Kansas,” he said.

Vacate alley

Ordinance No. 1520 was approved, vacating an alley between Lots 4, 5 and 6 and Lot 18 in Block 2 of the Belmont Court Addition. The alley is located on the south side of the First Lutheran Church.

The church wants to put in angled handicapped parking spaces that would interfere with through traffic in the alleyway, thus the need to vacate part of the alley. The city will continue to maintain an easement on the alley for utility access. The alley will still be usable, but may be difficult to pass through during church services or activities.

See the public notice on Page 7A of this week’s Herald.

Fourth Street

Commissioners discussed a garage that has been standing on a property at Fourth and Ohio streets for a number of years that has been found to be over the property line on the platted future extension of Fourth Street between Ohio and Oregon.

The garage is located at the south end of Fourth Street – which is not a through street. The commissioners wanted to retain the option to construct the street at some future date, but allow the garage to be used until that time.

The commissioners asked that City Administrator Allen have attorney Martin Mishler draw up an agreement which states that the garage can stay unless the city needs to make it a through street in the future.

Allen also will confirm that the structure is registered and taxes are being paid on it.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners approved minutes from the June 26 meeting. City Administrator Allen reminded commissioners that the Aquatic Center Grand Opening would be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

The next commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24.