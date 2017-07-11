Zach Clark wins Championship Flight

The annual Sabetha Golf Club Two-Day Tournament was held Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, at Sabetha Golf Club. Some golfers traveled great distances to play as it is considered to be one of the best two-day tournaments in the tri-state area.

On Friday, a two-person team “horse race” tournament was contested. One team was eliminated on each hole. The results were: first place, Reese Lierz and Jason Mitchell; second place, Jay Herrmann and Nick Harling; third place, JD Jackman and Connor Epple.

On Saturday, each golfer played 18 holes to qualify and establish their flight. Earning the No. 1 Seed in the Tournament was Zach Clark who carded a 1 over par 73. Also on Saturday, there was a skins game, putting contest and various hole prizes.

On Sunday, all golfers played two rounds of match play, and the winners advanced to the final round of medal play. The lowest nine-hole score of medal play determines each flight’s winner. Clark was this year’s championship flight winner. His name will be engraved on the “Elgin Hartter Hot Shot Open” plaque. Last year’s champion, Bud Keim, lost a grueling extra hole second round match to Lyle Christensen.

Other results were:

Championship Flight: first place, Clark, 38; second place, Christensen, 39; third place, Nolan Keim, 40;

Consolation Championship Flight: first place, John Frigon, 38; second place, Sam Keim, 40; third place, Matt Manning, 46;

“A” Flight: first place, Patrick Bramhall, 45; second place, Randy Baldwin, 46; third place, Vern Miller, 47; fourth place, John Herman, 51;

Consolation “A” Flight: first place, Louis Hartman, 43; second place, Benji Stoller, 46; third place, John Hundley, 51; fourth place, Mark Baldwin, 51;

“B” Flight: first place, Brett Lukert, 45; second place, Skip Holman, 51; third place, Andy Renyer, 63;

Consolation “B” Flight: first place, Brian Lunderguard, 47; second place, David Frigon, 48; third place, Geoffrey Renyer, 51.