Brown County Commission 7.10.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, and Commissioners Dwight A. Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Steve Roberts opened the meeting at 8 a.m.

The July 5 payroll was approved as follows: general, $63,741.19; road and bridge, $19,989.40; election, $1,625.77; technology, $834.26; appraiser, $7,967.14; noxious weed, $2,107.53; ACC, $6,293.15; JJA Core, $6,913.32; ACE Fund, $167.76; services for elderly, $2,512.50; solid waste, $2,443.35; special MVT, $2,680; employee benefit FICA, $7,738.89; and employee benefit KPERS, $8,133.19. After state unemployment/workers compensation of $119.64 and insurance of $1,734.53 were taken out, the total was $131,293.28.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 33 inmates – 26 males and seven females – currently at the Brown County Jail. Merchant visited with the commissioners about the dispatch budget. Commissioners approved moving $88,000 from the PSAP fund into the Sheriff Dispatch Fund.

Road and Bridge Supervisors Herb Roland and Todd Gruber spoke with the commissioners about the distributor. The computer went out on the current equipment, and it will take at least a month before the computer can be fixed. Commissioner Roberts told them to call Vance Brothers to see if there is anything that can be leased. Roberts also mentioned calling the state to find out if they had equipment that could be rented.

Interim Appraiser Curt Clark gave the commissioners a quote for Mobile Office, which is compatible with ORION, the current data system. The price for the equipment is $17,200 for the first year, which would include license, implementation, training and support. The discussion has been tabled until the new appraiser takes office.

Projects

Commissioner Olsen talked about the off system bridge projects. After speaking with local farmers, Olsen said the county would not likely benefit from the project.

Contractor Gerald Gilkey, Chris Snook and Scott Bergkamp, with Bob Bergkamp Construction, and Brady Pryor with Ash Grove Resources LLC, visited with the commissioners regarding road resurfacing projects.

Shawn Loyd, member of the Highland Community College Board of Directors, spoke with the commissioners about the dam that has been breached at the Klinefelter Farm to the north of the Barn. Loyd asked the commissioners if the rebuilding on the dam could back water through the road tube under Old Highway 36 for 24 hours or less, which would only occur with a 4-inch or 5-inch rain. It was approved to allow the Highland Community College to use the tube.

Road Vacate Hearing

A hearing was held at 9 a.m. to vacate a section of 200th Street between Jackrabbit and Kestrel Roads located between a point 100 feet east and 100 feet west of the railroad crossing. Attending the hearing were Gary Shear, John Merchant Jr., Ryan Shockley and Jerry Gifford .

Gifford questioned why the County is just now vacating, since the road has been closed for some time. Commissioner Roberts told Gifford that the Railroad requested the county vacate and they would compensate.

Shockley and Shear mentioned that there have been several fires in that location, and they have a concern about fire safety. All present voiced concerns about the amount of time the train is stopped at the location. All those present were in opposition of vacating the road.

Commissioners did not approve Resolution 17-09 to vacate the portion of 200th Street between Jackrabbit and Kestrel Road.

Bids

Bids for the 2018 Bridge Inspection and analysis for 202 bridges were opened. Bids were as follows: Kirkham Michael, no bid; CFS Engineers, $78 per bridge with a total of $15,756; BG Consultants, $98 per bridge, new bridge inspections $300 per bridge and fracture critical, $98 per hour. Commissioner Roberts requested more information from CFS Engineers, so the matter was tabled.

Bids for the removal of the Hackberry Tree plus stump removal were opened. Bids were as follows: Mike Gamble, $1,850 without stump removal; Kyle’s Tree Service, $1,450; and Gudenkauf Tree Service, $1,700. The bid from Kyle’s Tree Service was approved.

Executive Sessions

Commissioners entered into a five-minute executive session on non-elected personnel. Also present for the session were County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold and County Clerk Melissa Gormley. No binding action was taken.

Commissioners entered into a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Gormley to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel to protect privacy interests of the employee. No binding action was taken.

Commissioners entered into three 15-minute executive sessions on non-elected personnel with Interim Appraiser Curt Clark and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel to protect privacy interests. No binding action was taken from any of these executive sessions.

Commissioners then entered into a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Clark present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with the executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Following this session, commissioners approved hiring Tammie Antoine as the Brown County Appraiser at a salary of $51,480.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners appointed Joe Nigus to the Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Commissioners appointed Chastity Schumann to the NEKES Board of Directors to replace Connie Zeit.

Dwight Kruse was appointed to the Solid Waste Committee to replace retired District 3 Commissioner Warren Ploeger.

Tax Change Order 2016-101 was approved and signed. It was approved to sign the bid proposal from MRJ Engineering for bridge FAS-6, located over Roy’s Creek on 310th Street, between Sections 15 and 22, Township 1 North, Range 18 East in the amount of $14,850 and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Permit priced at $1,900.

Minutes of the July 3 meeting were approved.

The next meeting was held Monday, July 17. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.