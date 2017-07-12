Nemaha County Commission 7.10.17

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, July 10, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• They will be sealing county roads this week.

• Crews have all the steel loaded to begin work on Bridge FG-2 in section 12 of Richmond Township this week.

• They would like to get water brought in from Water Conditioning of Seneca for the office in the Pioneer Building. Commissioners agreed to this request.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• He needed an executive session with commissioners. A 10-minute executive session was held until 11:35 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel. Present for the executive session were the commissioners, Vernon, Attorney Brad Lippert and Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 11:35 a.m. with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Vernon, Schultejans, Ronnebaum, Appraiser Betty Roeder, Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart, District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman, Treasurer Janell Niehues, and Register of Deeds Roxann Holthaus came before the board for a quarterly Department Head meeting. Discussion was held concerning the upcoming Nemaha County Fair Parade, payment of employee travel time to and from classes and meetings, the budget limitations for the Nemaha County 2018 Budget, new landscaping at the Courthouse, and the striping of parking around the Courthouse.

Funding Requests

Roeder requested the purchase of two new computers for her office. She presented a quote from Dell in the amount of $4,156.62 for the two new computers and accessories to go with it. Commissioners approved the request.

Teresa McAnerney, Kylee Luckeroth, David Key, Nancy Gafford, Gary Lortscher and Betty Lortscher came before the board on behalf of Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation to update commissioners and to request continued financial support from Nemaha County for 2018.

Alex Dawdy was present on behalf of the Albany Historical Society to update commissioners and to request continued financial support from Nemaha County for their annual budget and also for some projects that the Albany Historical Society is considering at this time.

Lippert and commissioners discussed a letter received from Kinsley Mortuary in Axtell.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the July 3 meeting. The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of July.

Chairman Burdiek signed the Nemaha County Quarterly Financial Statement for the quarter ending June 30, 2017, as presented.

Chairman Burdiek signed the Clerk’s Monthly Fees Report for April, May and June as presented.

Commissioners signed a Real Property Relief Application Determination for Robert and Lynda Cross. The determination will exempt the property from taxes for eight months of 2017.

Commissioners discussed changes they would like made to the Nemaha County 2018 Budget before it is finalized.

Steve Stallbaumer spoke to commissioners about making updates at the Nemaha County Transfer Station so that it is able to accept more building materials from local contractors.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, July 17. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.