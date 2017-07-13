Local youth earns second in poetry contest

A 7-year-old Sabetha boy is the second-place winner of the 2017 HSLDA (Home School Legal Defense Association) Poetry Contest. Kaeb Coughlin earned the distinction with his poem, “What Makes my Mommy Special.”

The theme was, “Describe someone you love.”

Coughlin competed in the 7- to 10-year-old age group.

Taking first place Joelle Brantley of San Antonio, Texas, with her poem, “If My Sister Were.” Earning third was Grace Harris of Palmyra, Va., with her poem, “Mother’s Work.”

Coughlin’s poem, “What Makes my Mommy Special,” follows:

“Mommy is soft snuggles / On a cold winter morn’. / She makes clean clothes / When they’re dirty and worn.

Mommy is a soft voice / When school is tough. / She helps me out / When I don’t know enough.

Mommy is found toys / In a messy room! / She smells of wind and grass / When wild flowers bloom.

Mommy is covered / In the spring garden dirt. / She always stops her work / When I get hurt.”