Algae information meeting to be held

Blue-Green Algae occur naturally in many ponds. Problems with Blue-Green Algae occur only under specific environmental conditions and are dose related. In recent years, the incidences have increased.

“Scums” of Blue-Green Algae may occur in stagnant ponds following hot, dry, calm days. Animals may die suddenly after drinking water heavily contaminated with the “scum.”

A short information noon luncheon will be hosted by the Meadowlark Extension District on Thursday, July 20, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, 12200 214th Road in Holton.

Dr. Gregg Hanzlicek, Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostics Lab, will present information on the best management practices for ponds with suspected Blue-Green Algae blooms.

There is no charge to attend this meeting. To make a meal reservation, please call 785-364-4125 or email jholthau@ksu.edu.