Morrill woman is named new administrator

Lesa Duryea of Morrill has joined the team as new administrator of Falls City Nursing and Rehab, effective June 5.

Duryea has been working in long term healthcare for the past 27 years — 15 of those as an administrator. She has worked in all departments of a long term care community, including maintenance, dietary and nursing. She began her career at Maple Heights Nursing in Hiawatha. At Maple Heights, she initialized and completed Medicare certification, researched and initiated dementia care and assisted living units and culture change and person-centered care.

Falls City Nursing and Rehab accepts Medicaid and Medicare, and has achieved a deficiency free survey. It also is a five-star community with a VA contract.

Duryea completed an associate’s degree in criminal justice at Highland Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washburn University. She recently completed coursework and received the Certified Director of Assisted Living certification.

She has lived in Morrill with her husband, Greg, for the past 30 years. She has three children — Courtney (Jon) Rausch, Tyler Duryea and Camryn Duryea; and two grandchildren, Morgan and Carson.

Duryea is a member of the Morrill Chamber of Commerce, a CCD teacher for the Sacred Hearth Catholic Church in Sabetha, and has been vice president of the Kansas Honor Flight for the Topeka area for the past three years.

Members of the public are invited to visit Falls City Nursing and Rehab to meet Duryea and take a tour. Falls City Nursing and Rehab is located at 1720 Burton Drive in Falls City, Neb., and can be reached by phone at 402-245-4455.