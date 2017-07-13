Nemaha County Democrats

The Nemaha County Democrats met Saturday, July 8, at the Seneca Public Library for their formal organizational meeting. The meeting was called to order at 10:04 a.m. by Second Congressional Chair Marcus Williamson of Lawrence.

After a brief explanation of the election process, Williamson asked for nominations for the Nemaha County Democratic Officers. The following were elected by acclamation: Chairperson — JoLene Bloom of Seneca; Vice Chairperson — Don Honing of Onaga; Secretary — Doug Garber of Sabetha; Treasurer — Lois Kuckelman of Axtell. These individuals represent the north, south, east and west of Nemaha County.

Following the election, information and questions were shared about organizational requirements, office terms and responsibilities, precinct committee men and women, and area and state political events. Individuals were asked to volunteer as precinct committee men and women by townships.

Individuals in the room introduced themselves and expressed their opinions of what the organization can do and should be. Among the ideas were civility, inclusion, and making positive changes for the citizens of Nemaha County by promoting the party — its ideals and its benefits — to individuals of all ages, especially youth.

The group generated ideas of ways to be visible and helpful to the citizens, politicians and the organization. A public relations/editorial committee will be formed, as will an outreach group to develop, expand and market our mission and impact. Social media such as Twitter and Facebook, editorials, news articles, graphic signs, face-to-face communications, and other options were discussed as means to the mission.

This group of interested members decided initially to meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each of the next four months at the Seneca City Library, until a regular schedule for the officers, central committee, and general membership will be determined..

L. Kuckelman will establish a bank account for the party in the county and deposit the money that was collected on Saturday. The meeting closed at 11:40 a.m. with socializing following.

The group will next meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Seneca Public Library, at which time they will discuss a mission statement, goals, and committees that will be needed. Other meetings will occur on Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

All registered Democrats are invited to participate and attend. Questions can be directed to one of the officers or emailed to jolener@rainbowtel.net.