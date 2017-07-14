Frey joins Kansas Insurance Agency

After working in the insurance industry for 21 years, Roy Frey of Sabetha has joined Kansas Insurance Agency as of July 13. His office currently is located in Topeka — one of four locations currently for the Kansas Insurance team. Frey plans to establish an office in Sabetha from which he will be engaged in the sale of life or health insurance products.

Frey and his wife, Shari, are teaming with Kansas Insurance Agency owners Travis and Sara Oliver, who have family history in agriculture and business, to grow the agency.

“Research and experience has pointed me in this direction, as I am aware that there are many group health opportunities for small and large business owners in the surrounding communities,” Frey said. “My plan is to continue to work with businesses, farmers and individuals on their life insurance needs to allow them to transfer risk and build equity.”

Frey can be contacted at royjacobfrey@gmail.com, or 785-285-2873.