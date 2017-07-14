Local teens qualify for golf championship

Submitted by Scott Burger

Garrett Scott and Jesse Burger of Sabetha have both qualified for the KJGA Northeast Junior Section Team Championship in Dodge City at Mariah Hills Golf Course.

Scott and Burger participated in the 16- to 18-year-old division of the Northeast Region. They played in several tournaments this summer, competing against golfers from all classifications of schools. In order to be invited to the team championship, golfers must finish the summer season as one of the top five individuals from their region based on a point system.

The top five qualifiers from each of the six regions in the state will compete in a two-day, 36-hole tournament in Dodge City Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26.