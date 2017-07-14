St. Joseph man arrested for electronic solicitation of a child

A St. Joseph, Mo., man was arrested Monday, July 10, on a felony charge of electronic solicitation of a child.

William Buehler, 69, of St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested by the Hiawatha Police Department following an investigation which alleges Buehler was involved in communications through the internet with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl between May 1 and July 10 to commit of submit to an unlawful sex act.

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Buehler was actually communicating with undercover officer with the Hiawatha Police Department’s cyber crime unit. Hill said that when Buehler arrived in Hiawatha to meet the supposed 14-year-old girl, he was met by Hiawatha PD officers and arrested.

Buehler made his first appearance in Brown County Court on Wednesday, July 12. His preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday, July 19.

He remains in the Brown County Jail on a $150,000 bond.