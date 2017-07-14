Two teens appear in court, one requests continuance

Two of the three teens allegedly involved in a burglary at Sabetha High School in April 2017 appeared in court on Wednesday, July 12.

Seth Harrell, 17, of Sabetha appeared in court last week for his hearing. Harrell entered a plea of not guilty and requested a trial. Harrell is scheduled for trial Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Marcus Jackman, 18, of Sabetha also appeared in court with his attorney for his first appearance. Jackman has been scheduled for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Grant Meyer, 19, of Sabetha and his attorney requested a continuance, which was accepted. His first appearance has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

It is alleged that Jackman, Meyer and Harrell caused approximately $1,300 in damage when they spray painted and used markers to write several racist, hate-based, vulgar messages in the shop area, halls and commons area of Sabetha High School on Saturday, April 15. The trio also allegedly damaged and stole candy from a vending machine during the break-in.

All three have been charged with burglary, felony criminal damage to property, theft and consumption of alcohol by a minor.