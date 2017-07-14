Vanilla — not just for desserts

Vanilla ice cream, sugar cookies, vanilla icing, the list goes on and on. But that’s just in desserts. How about vanilla in savory dishes such as meats and soups?

Vanilla has a sweetness that comes from the natural vanillin in vanilla beans. This makes up a tiny fraction of the over 300 flavor compounds within the bean.

As a flavor enhancer, vanilla helps intensify other flavors. Examples would be intensifying coffee, nuts or fruit flavors. Citrus fruits will have a creamier taste.

In soups such as pumpkin, butternut squash or cauliflower, vanilla enhances their flavor. Add a couple drops to tomato soup and the acidic bite is mellowed to provide a smooth flavor.

Add vanilla to vinaigrette dressings to boost the flavor of cucumbers, tomatoes and bell peppers. Tahitian vanilla works well for cold salads.

For meats, add vanilla to sauces such as barbecue sauce or marinades. For example, vanilla helps Mexican mole sauces have a flavorful kick. When root beer is used in a ham glaze, it has vanilla in it to increase the flavor.

Don’t forget seafood. Add to citrus sauces or a traditional beurre blanc sauce. The vanilla in citrus sauce reduces the acid taste for a smooth flavor.