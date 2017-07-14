Wheat variety plot results

The Meadowlark Extension District Wheat Variety Plot was harvested July 3. Eleven entries averaged 77.8 bushel/acre. Yields ranged from 69.0 to 90.9 bushels per acre and moisture levels from 12.5 to 15.5 percent. Test weights ranged from 51.9 to 61.7 pounds.

Entries and yields (adjusted to 15 percent moisture and corrected for check strips) were as follows: WB Grainfield — 79.4; WB 4303 — 78.5; Zenda — 69.0; T-158 — 75.6; WB Cedar — 84.1; 1863 — 71.4; SY Grit — 70.7; LCS Chrome — 90.9; Everest — 69.5; LCS Mint — 88.7. Data for SY Wolf will not be published this year due to a harvest time data collection error. We sincerely apologize for the omission and inconvenience!

Variability within strip plots does exist! Results are best used in combination with other data sources. One great source is the data from the Kansas Crop Performance Test program. Those results can be found at http://www.agronomy.k-state.edu/services/crop-performance-tests/winter-wheat/index.html. Results from this plot are available at www.meadowlark.ksu.edu under the Crops and Soils link. Brown County results will be posted there when available.

Remember — Tomato Blooms

If you look at your tomato plants in two to three weeks and scratch your head about the lack of fruit — remember July 11 and 12 and the days surrounding them. Why? Because heat is a real detriment to fruit set in tomatoes!

Temperatures that stay at 75 degrees Fahrenheit or above at night and daytime temperatures that rise above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (particularly when in combination with dry, hot winds) are perfect for causing poor fruit set on tomatoes.

Temperatures this high do a couple of things. First, they can interfere with pollen viability. No pollen equals no fruit. Second, they can cause excessive growth that can also lead to a lack of pollination.

Recovery isn’t immediate, either. In fact, it takes about three weeks for tomato flowers to develop into fruit large enough to notice that something is wrong. Add to that an additional week before tomatoes are full size and ready to ripen, and all of a sudden it’s almost a month down the road that you note the lack of fruit. Fortunately, cooler temperatures will allow flowering to resume so fruit set can occur.

Combating the heat can be a tough one. Anything that can be done to help cool the plants may help, but doing so can be very difficult. There are some varietal differences as well.

“Heat-set” tomatoes such as Florida 91, Sun Leaper and Sun Master do tend to have the ability to set fruit at temperatures two to three degrees higher than most other varieties, but even they will succumb to extreme temperature.