Wild Times: Dehavilland DHC-2 Beaver – a plane for the ages

If you have ever had the privilege of flying into the wilderness by means of a Dehavilland DHC-2 Beaver floatplane, then you can appreciate the emotion that I feel every time I hear the unmistakable roar of its engine as it cranks up or flies overhead.

It literally raises goosebumps on my arms! Just the sound reminds me of remote locations that I have flown in to fish or hunt. It is truly a symbol of everything wild and beautiful that is out there begging to be explored.

A couple of weeks ago, I crawled into the cramped cockpit and made my way to the rear of the plane to sit alongside several days worth of gear that would be needed for a wilderness fishing trip.

I settled into the rustic seat and fastened the seatbelt, and then plastered my nose to the window like a young child on his first ride in an automobile wanting to see the world around him. The pilot crawled in and cranked up the engine. The deafening roar filled the small space inside the plane to the point that it was useless to try to communicate with anyone else.

Only smiles and finger pointing would work from here until the destination was reached. It was just as well. Moments like this are meant for solitary thoughts of large fish being boated after the plane lands on some deep blue body of water surround by majestic pines and firs.

As the plane picks up speed as it bounces along the water, you anticipate that feeling of pulling gravity as it struggles to keep you on the water when the plane finally lifts off. And then you are airborne! You steadily climb and bank sharply to the left to hone in on your destination. The preferred altitude, which is usually not that high, is reached, the pilot cuts back on the throttle, the engine quiets a little, and you are left alone with your thoughts and visions of the uninhabited land and water that is passing below you. Priceless!

The Dehavilland DHC-2 Beaver was originally manufactured for the military. The first plane was built in 1947, and production continued until 1967. There were only 1,657 of these planes built! So that plane that I was flying in a couple of weeks ago was at a minimum of 50 years old.

Over the years, these planes have been refurbished, restored, and rebuilt so that their functionality of serving the bush pilots who pilot them could continue. They are a rugged looking plane with a blocky fuselage and small but functional cockpit. It is a bare bones plane that was designed purposely for hauling in passengers and gear to remote locations. Not having many frills in the cockpit allowed the plane to haul more gear.

Flying one of these floatplanes is no easy chore. The pilots who fly these symbols of the wilderness are considered some of the best pilots in the world.

Most Beavers are powered by a R-985 Pratt and Whitney radial engine that cranks out 450 horsepower. This powerful engine allows the Beaver to make those short takeoffs even when fully loaded that are so often required on remote lakes and rivers in the north country.

Since there are not that many of these aircraft around anymore, the Beavers command a pretty hefty price on the market. A nice refurbished Beaver can run upwards of $500,000.

It is actually quite amazing that there are so many of these planes still in service throughout the country. I could not find an estimate of just how many are still flying, but any location that you arrive at up north in Canada or Alaska and you will find a Beaver sitting there waiting to be loaded and flown.

If you ever get the chance to take a ride in one of these workhorses of the wilderness, by all means climb into it and strap yourself in. It will be an unforgettable experience!