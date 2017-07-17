Brown County Sheriff

There are 33 inmates in the Brown County jail — 27 males and six females.

On July 14, we received a report of an accident in the vicinity of 320th and Hazelnut. Upon arrival, it was learned that an individual gave chase to a wanted person, Arthur Hampton, 43, of St. Joseph, Mo., who has a $10,000 Brown County warrant for interference with law enforcement officer. Vehicles collided, and Hampton fled on foot in to a corn field. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Wildlife and Parks tracking canines tried locating Hampton, as well as KHP airplane. Due to the heat and humidity and the number of corn fields in the area, the search was discontinued after approximately three to four hours. Later in the evening, Hampton was spotted by a resident, and authorities were unable to locate Hampton after another three- to four-hour search. No injuries reported, and the case is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton’s local history is mainly probation violation, failure to appear and eluding law enforcement. We appreciate all of the responding agencies that assisted and the cooperation we received from the residents in the immediate area. Hampton is still at large, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.