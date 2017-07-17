Connie Hopkins

Connie (Breeden) Hopkins, 63, of Sabetha, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home.

She was born April 23, 1954, to Kenneth and Ramona (Brinkworth) Breeden. The family moved to Valley, Neb., in 1960. Connie graduated from Valley High School in 1972. She continued her education and was also a cheerleader at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Neb.

On Nov. 20, 1976, she married Mark Hopkins. They were later divorced. Connie was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1980 and later entered the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha on Dec. 10, 1999. She was baptized at the First Methodist Church in Sabetha. Connie had been attending the NorthRidge Church in Sabetha at the time of her death.

Her family was very attentive, and important, and visited her often. She also was close to her teenage caregivers and friends who gave her many laughs, and special attention. Connie’s friends from Nebraska were special and visited her often.

Connie is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; and her grandparents, Garth and Helen Brinkworth, and Harry and Mary Breeden.

Left to remember her spirit, courage and humor is her mother, Ramona; her aunts, Leona Lukert and Dorothy McDonald; and cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at NorthRidge Church in Sabetha. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at NorthRidge Church. Interment will be made at the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the NorthRidge Church, Sabetha Community Hospital, or Valley Fire Department, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 7/19/2017