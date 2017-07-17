District pride

This next school year marks the eighth year that USD No. 441 and USD No. 488 consolidated to become USD No. 113. In reflecting upon the past eight years, much has changed.

A challenge and an area of focus for USD No. 113 has been the formation of the identity of our district. In the past three years, the Board of Education has taken steps to continue to establish that identity.

Last year, the Board changed the mission statement to “Preparing Kids, Shaping the Future.” We also redesigned our logo. This was all part of a process to redesign and re-unify our identity as a district.

The Board of Education has boldly confronted our shortcomings and critics. We have striven to be as transparent as possible.

After several years of evaluating district survey information, as well as feedback from district constituents, one element that we have to be aware of is the importance of pride in our district. USD No. 113 surveys have shown strong support and satisfaction with our district community schools, but the perception regarding our district as a whole has not been as favorable.

For USD No. 113, this is more of a challenge than for most districts. Having five buildings on three campuses that serve children from 543 square miles adds a unique twist. The lack of proximity of district schools is not conducive to a sense of cohesiveness.

Most rural districts are able to rally around a single mascot. They are unified by cheering for a single team or specific group of students.

With our district, we are challenged to open our hearts and minds to not only encourage students within our own communities, but also to welcome success and show appreciation for our neighbors within our own district. We are challenged to transcend our emotions and to evaluate data that we have about student performance, finances and graduate success as we continue our journey of self-improvement.

We have a great deal of school pride within our individual communities. We need to be proud of our district’s role in the success of our individual schools. As a consolidated district, we have resources and personnel available that we wouldn’t otherwise.

We continually see information about how well our district does with assessments. We continue to see our students excel in the arts. We continue to hear of graduates who excel in areas such as the medical sciences, armed forces and the workforce. We see data of the success of our instructional staff in working well with all children, including children with challenges.

I commend our Board for boldly confronting our shortcomings and actively working toward establishing our district’s identity. In the near future, we will continue the difficult work of strategic planning for the district. We are continuing to build a positive culture to prepare kids for the future. We have much to be proud of as a district.