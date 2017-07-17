Girl with local ties earns softball MVP honors

Submitted by Jim Sauer

Callie Jones, granddaughter of Jim and Marcia Sauer of Sabetha, recently participated in the National 9 and under USSSA Softball Tournament in Branson, Mo. She is the pitcher on the Rockets softball team.

The week included opening ceremonies, a skills competition, pin exchange, and many games with 33 teams representing the Central Midwest ranging from Nebraska to Louisiana.

C. Jones pitched all five games for the Rockets with the exception of one and a half innings. She was awarded MVP by the opposing coaches two out of three possible times. C. Jones throws 45 miles per hour, and during the season struck out 116 batters in 84 innings of work. C. Jones plays third base when she is not on the mound.

C. Jones will be playing in the Kansas/Missouri All State game in August in Kansas City. She participated in the All State game last year as a third baseman and this year she was selected as a pitcher.

C. Jones will be in fifth grade at Silver Lake Elementary School in the fall and is the daughter of Zach and Tara Jones of Silver Lake.