Nemaha County Sheriff 7.17.17

ARRESTS

Paul A. Hartter was released on July 10 on a $2,000 own recognizance (OR) bond with a court date of Aug. 15 at 11 a.m.

Ernest W. Monday, 65, of Blue Springs, Neb., was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on July 10 on a Nemaha County failure to appear warrant. Monday was released on $50 cash bond on July 11 with a court date of Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

Shawn W. Creamer, 20, of Seneca was arrested on July 11 by the Seneca Police Department for the offense of driving without a valid license. Creamer was released on a $250 OR bond on July 11 with a court date of July 12 at 9 a.m.

Alec W. Krogmann, 30, of Sabetha was arrested on July 11 by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office on a Nemaha County warrant for aggravated battery. This warrant was issued as a result of an incident that took place on April 24. Krogmann remains in custody with bond set at $75,000.

Jerry L. Dixon, Jr., 47, of Topeka was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on July 11 on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear. Dixon remains in custody with bond set at $500.

Jess G. Gustin, 22, of Goff was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on July 13 for the offense of probation violation. Gustin remains in custody.

Sissy J. Wilson, 33, of Topeka was arrested on July 14 by the NMSO on a Nemaha County Warrant for failure to appear. Wilson was released on $1,000 cash bond on July 14 with a court date of Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Reginald V. Parnell, 29, of Seneca was arrested by the NMSO on July 16 for the offense of driving while suspended. Parnell was released on July 16 on a $1,500 surety bond with a court date of Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Natalie Blecha, 17, of Pawnee City, Neb., was processed through the Nemaha County Jail on July 16 for the offense of minor in possession. She was released to the custody of her parents.

ACCIDENTS

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Courtney Huerter, 15, of Corning was traveling eastbound on Kansas Highway 9 at I Road when she made a maneuver to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was left of center. She was unable to maintain control and went into the south ditch. Huerter was driving a 2005 Pontiac G6. Damage is estimated at more than $1,000.

At 10:03 p.m. Monday, July 10, Andrea Meggison, 27, of Goff was traveling southbound on W Road 0.2 mile north of 96th Road when she struck a deer. Meggison was driving a 2010 Ford Edge. Damage is estimated at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On Tuesday, June 27, the NMSO took a report of a theft from 2026 136th Road in Sabetha. Sometime on June 22, an unknown person took a checkbook without consent. Loss is estimated at $20.