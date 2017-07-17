Seth Lee Brown

Seth Lee Brown, 25, died on Friday, July 14, 2017, at his apartment in Sabetha.

He was born on April 8, 1992, in Phillipsburg, to Eva (Brown) Ebner and Gary Lee Brown. He started school in Norton, and finished his schooling between Sabetha and Wetmore. Seth was a member of the Lutheran Church in Fairview. He enjoyed fishing, going to car races and hunting.

He is survived by his mother, Eva Ebner of Netawaka; his father, Edward Ebner; and a sister, Nicole Brown of Charlotte, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to service. Inurnment will be made at the Saint Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Logan, at a later date and time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetic Camp or to help the family with funeral expenses, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 7/19/2017