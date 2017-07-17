Students to perform in concert for ‘Band Day’

Submitted by Kathryn Topp, Band Director

On Thursday, July 27, many Sabetha band students will be participating in “Band Day.” Students in grades six through 12 rehearse together throughout the day, learn four concert pieces, and perform a concert in the afternoon.

This event is unique for a couple different reasons. It is a mixed grade level group. There will be students with one year of band experience up through students with seven years of band experience learning songs and performing together. It’s also an interesting event, because the group will learn and prepare four pieces of music in a matter of hours.

Usually pieces of music that are performed at concerts have been rehearsed for months. Older students are in leadership roles — leading sectionals and helping younger students — and younger students get to participate in harder, but cooler, music and receive knowledge from the more seasoned Sabetha band members. It is a learning experience for everyone involved.

There will be a concert at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Sabetha Middle School Commons Area. The concert is free and open to the public.