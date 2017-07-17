Volleyball camp a big hit

Submitted by Roy Reiman

It was helpful, it was hard work, and it was fun. That’s what you would hear again and again from the 33 energetic young women who attended the recent KU Volleyball Camp held at the Netawaka Fitness Center.

The participants said they will enjoy the game of volleyball a lot more after the two-day camp of intensive sessions led by experienced coaches from the University of Kansas.

The camp attracted participants from a wide area. In addition to Netawaka, there were attendees from Holton, Sabetha, Horton, Wetmore, Hiawatha, Atchison, Everest, Centralia, Manhattan, Lebo, Winchester, Goff, Axtell, St. George and Cummings.

Designed for girls from seventh through 12 grades, there were four sessions in all, two per day, each two hours in length. The teaching — led by KU’s Skyler Yee and two members of the KU Women’s volleyball team — covered the fundamental techniques of volleyball and game strategies, followed by six-on-six live play.

Individual Teaching

There was one coach for every 12 attendees to assure each individual received attention and feedback. The sessions were held in the full-size basketball and volleyball court in the Center’s 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in the center of Netawaka.

“We absolutely loved the facility and would love to come back for another camp in the future,” Yee said.

With the success of this first one, NFC general manager Scott Steffes, says subsequent camps for both boys and girls will be planned soon.

Attending from Sabetha were Jadyn Dorn, Hadley Argabright, Camryn Wessel, Erin Howard, Kinzey Meyer, Kymbrie Ulrich, Melinna Schumann and Mariah Russell.

Attending from Wetmore was Ashley Flowers.