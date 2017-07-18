Dickie and Ann Thompson

Dickie and Ann (Ross) Thompson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 5, 1967, at Hiawatha. They have resided in Sabetha all of the 50 years.

They are blessed with three children — Yvonne (Louis) Goins of Kansas City, Dennis Thompson of Sabetha, and Kay (Howie) Duncan of Sabetha. They have nine grandchildren.

They will celebrate from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Sabetha Community Center. After 6 p.m., they will celebrate summer birthdays with family and friends invited.

Cards may be sent to: Dickie and Ann Thompson, 309 N. 8th Street, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 7/19/2017