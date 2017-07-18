Sabetha Community Hospital Guild

Submitted by Kathie Tramp Club Reporter

The Sabetha Community Hospital Guild met on Monday, July 17. The meeting opened with Teresa Deckinger, president, introducing our guest speaker Melissa Boohar, who is with the Community Blood Bank organization.

Boohar gave us some interesting facts regarding the Blood Center. It was established in 1958 and serves 70 hospitals in the Kansas and Missouri area. The CBC needs 580 donors daily to meet the area need, and they send out almost 3,600 units per week to local hospitals. The two largest to require blood are the University of Kansas Medical Center and Children’s Mercy, both located in Kansas City.

Since opening, CBC has collected nearly two million pints of blood, and more than 800,000 people have received blood from them. All the blood is supplied by donor volunteers.

Our hospital (Sabetha Community Hospital) has partnered with the Community Blood Center since 2002, and Sabetha has never seen a drop in numbers, and stayed consistently higher than other community drives even though their population is higher than ours.

Thirty-seven percent of the population is eligible to donate blood, but only 7 percent actually donates. If you have never donated, we encourage you to come out for the next blood drive in Sabetha on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

In other business, the Hospital Guild’s basket raffle will be held at Old Time Saturday Night on Saturday, Aug. 19. The drawing will be held at 8 p.m. Baskets to win will be Summer Fun, Fire Pit Fun, Handy Man and Baking Bonanza. Tickets are on sale from any guild member, various businesses in town and on the night of Old Time Saturday Night.

Hospice at the hospital has asked the guild to partner with them by donating funds for the making of hospice comfort bags for their patients. We have agreed to do this.

Prior to the meeting ending, Lora Key, hospital administrator, addressed our gathering.

With there being no further business, the meeting was adjourned. There will be no August meeting, as that is also the day of the Eclipse.