Splish Splash Bash

16 Free Women's Self Defense Class Free Women's Self Defense Class Starts: 1:00 pm Ends: - 4:00 pm Location: Pioneer Building, Seneca, KS

St. Augustine-Fidelity Church Picnic St. Augustine-Fidelity Church Picnic Starts: 4:30 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: St. Augustine Catholic Church

Chicken-Ham Dinner served family style, with serving beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Quilt Raffle

Cake Walk, Bingo, Card Games, Ring Toss, Dish Throw Kids Corner, Plinko

Northeast Kansas Rodeo Northeast Kansas Rodeo Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 10:00 pm Location: Sabetha Saddle Club Grounds

Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

17 Brown County Commission Meeting Brown County Commission Meeting Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS

Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

MCPL Story Time MCPL Story Time Starts: 10:00 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Mary Cotton Public Library, 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 1:00 pm

Call 785-284-1535 for more information.

NAMI Meeting NAMI Meeting Starts: 6:30 pm Ends: - 7:30 pm Location: Hiawatha Community Hospital, Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States

Call 785-742-3989 for more information.

Quilt Lovers Guild Quilt Lovers Guild Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: Seneca Library, Main Street, Seneca, KS, United States

18 Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public.

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Friedens United Church of Christ Ice Cream Social Friedens United Church of Christ Ice Cream Social Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 9:00 pm Location: Friedens Church

19 Women's Bible Study Women's Bible Study Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States

United Brethren in Christ Church

20 Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.

Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public.

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

21 Sabetha Self Storage Ribbon Cutting Sabetha Self Storage Ribbon Cutting Starts: 10:00 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Self Storage

More details... •