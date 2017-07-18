Splish Splash Bash

People flocked to the Sabetha Aquatic Center Saturday, July 15, to attend the grand opening celebration. Patrons enjoyed a free hot dog meal and free swimming from noon to 2 p.m. Morrill and Janes Bank gave away sunglasses and popsicles to all who attended. The Sabetha Aquatic Center officially opened May 27.
The Pool Committee gathers for a photo at the Sabetha Aquatic Center grand opening celebration held Saturday, July 15. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Kourtney Barnes, Cindi Baker, City Commissioner Maridel Wittmer, City Commissioner Julie Burenheide and Cindy Meyer; BACK ROW (L-R) Maggie Suther, Christine Krebs, Jamie Strahm, Kara Tramp and City Commissioner Nick Aberle.
The Sabetha City Commissioners gather for a photo in front of the wet bubble at the Sabetha Aquatic Center during the grand opening celebration held Saturday, July 15. Attendees enjoyed free a free hot dog meal and free swimming. Morrill and Janes Bank also gave away sunglasses and popsicles. Pictured are (L-R) Commissioner Julie Burenheide, Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioner Nick Aberle, Commissioner Norm Schmitt and Commissioner Maridel Wittmer.
The Sabetha City Commissioners and city administration gather for a photo in front of the wet bubble at the Sabetha Aquatic Center during the grand opening celebration held Saturday, July 15. Attendees enjoyed free a free hot dog meal and free swimming. Morrill and Janes Bank also gave away sunglasses and popsicles. Pictured are (L-R) Commissioner Julie Burenheide, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer, Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioner Nick Aberle, City Administrator Doug Allen, Commissioner Norm Schmitt and Commissioner Maridel Wittmer.
Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Administrator Doug Allen cook hot dogs at the Sabetha Aquatic Center’s grand opening celebration held Saturday, July 15. Attendees enjoyed free a free hot dog meal and free swimming. Morrill and Janes Bank also gave away sunglasses and popsicles.
This little guy takes a turn on the family slide at the Sabetha Aquatic Center grand opening celebration held Saturday, July 15.
This young man takes advantage of the free lunch served at the Sabetha Aquatic Center grand opening celebration Saturday, July 15.
Vickie Goodman hands out sunglasses from Morrill and Janes Bank at the Sabetha Aquatic Center grand opening celebration held Saturday, July 15.
This little girl takes a dip in the pool at the Sabetha Aquatic Center grand opening celebration held Saturday, July 15.
0 Comments