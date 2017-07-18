Virginia Goodman

Virginia Ann (Lee) Goodman, 86, died on Monday, July 17, 2017, at her residence in Mayetta.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1930, in Nim City, Neb., to William Douglas and Mildred Mae (Grimm) Lee. She was a graduate of Sabetha High School with the class of 1949. Virginia was married to Harry Goodman on Aug. 17, 1950.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Lee and Mildred (Grimm) Lee; a daughter, Karen Ann Volker; a brother, William Douglas Lee, Jr.; and a sister, Naydean Gilbert.

She is survived by her husband, Harry; two children, Daniel Lee (Rose) Goodman of Mayetta, and Lisa Mae (Steve) Oom of Denison; grandchildren, Danny Goodman, Jeff Goodman, Andy Goodman, Susan (Dan) Liles, Michelle Nerud, Robin Walters, Stephanie (Karen) Brown, Cliff Oom and Matt (Lisa) Oom; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Albany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holton Hospital Hospice and Home Health, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 7/19/2017