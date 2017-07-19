Brown County Commission 7.17.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, July 17. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

Gormley presented the Local Off-system Bridge Program Application. The application is for Bridge OS-202 located 0.4 mile north and 0.8 mile east of Powhattan. The local matching funds would be $59,710.78 if the bridge were to be selected. Commissioners decided not to apply for this application.

The commissioners revisited Bridge Inspection Bids. Commissioner Roberts spoke to Kenny Blair with Cook, Flat and Strobel Engineers via telephone call. The commissioners accepted the $15,756 bid from Cook, Flat and Strobel Engineers to inspect 202 bridges in the county.

David Elsbury, CEO of KANZA Mental Health, let the commissioners know that Dr. Davies had given his resignation from the Board of Directors. Elsbury requested that the board appoint Jackie Wenger to fill the seat. The commissioners accepted the appointment of Wenger to the KANZA Mental Health Board.

Department Reports

Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 33 inmates – 27 males and six females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Noxious Weed Director George Bruning discussed spraying issues with the commission.

Community Corrections Director Venice Sloan requested the commission’s signature on budget carryovers.

Historical Society Director Elizabeth Lane introduced herself and visited with the commission in regards to the recent happenings at the Historical Society.

The commissioners held a five-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Hill, Gormley, Merchant and Undersheriff Randy Linck present to discuss personnel matters of non elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The commissioners held another five-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Merchant, Linck, Hill and Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. The commissioners decided to modify the Personnel Policy to include, “When any full time employee leaves employment in good standing, they may donate their accrued sick leave to another full time employee.”

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved Resolution No. 17-10, which appoints Tamara Antoine as the Brown County Appraiser.

The commissioners approved the July 10 meeting minutes.

Gormley presented the commissioners with the Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties loss prevention analysis. The forms have been given to the appropriate departments so action can be taken to correct any problems.

Gormley presented the solid waste tonnage report to the commission for their review and approval.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, July 24. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.