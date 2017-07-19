Community Feature Focus: My Sweet Bowmance

Sparkle and shine and ribbons so fine, that is what Kim Pyle’s hair bows are made of. Growing up in Texas, the southern belle was like most little girls — she loved playing dress up and putting on make up with her older sister.

“Our poor dog was constantly dressed up in doll clothes!” said Kim’s sister Kelli Martin. “She absolutely loved dressing up, putting on make up and singing made up songs.”

Fast forward to her thirties, and Kim still loves everything girly and dressing up, which inspired her to create hair accessories for her young daughter and other little girls. Her small business — My Sweet Bowmance — came to fruition two years ago after having made several bows for her daughter.

A former teacher, Kim not only sells her hair accessories, but she is also currently a busy stay-at-home mom of three and wife to her husband Adam — a Sabetha native.

Budding Bowmance

Extra tulle and ribbon after her daughter’s first birthday party left Kim wondering what to do, so she began searching for ideas online. After watching a few tutorials on making bows, she found bow-making fun and fairly simple.

“I had tons of ribbon and tulle after her party and didn’t know what to do with it,” Kim said. “That’s where it started.”

After giving her handmade hair accessories as gifts, Kim decided to try and sell them and thus “My Sweet Bowmance” was born.

“Some of the first bows I made were for St. Patrick’s Day, and they were big and fluffy — huge ‘Texas style,’” Kim said with a hint of a southern accent.

Everything in Texas is bigger and bolder, and the bows are no exception. Some hair bows are seven or eight inches wide — which is bigger than some little girls’ heads! Kim finds that in this area, though, most people are looking for smaller bows — so hers range from two to five inches wide.

Kim fashions bows of all sizes, styles and colors. The bows can be simple one-layer styles or multiple layers of ribbons stacked. Bows are accented with marabou feathers, buttons, beads or fabric.

Making beautiful bows for little girls to wear is a perfect example of what Kim was like as a child, Kelli said of her sister.

“She loves to doll up her sweet daughter and enjoys doing it for others,” Kelli said.

As a child, Kelli says Kim was shy, sweet and sensitive. As the older sister, Kelli said she always was impressed with Kim’s writing and art.

“She was and still is a natural,” Kelli said. “She also always had an immense passion for Christ and still does.”

Kelli also described Kim as a hard worker at everything she does.

This knack for creativity and dedication to hard work is reflected in her bows

“I had seen some bows that Kim had made for her daughter, and I was very impressed with the quality,” said customer and friend Kimberly Aberle. “She had been making bows for a while when I asked her to do a craft show with me.”

Now, the pair of Kims do craft shows together a few times a year, along with working on projects together.

“I think people like that Kim’s bows are very high quality and that they are made locally,” Aberle said.

Challenges for Kim are finding prices that people want to pay.

“If you have a hobby you can make money on, it’s great, but challenging,” Kim said. “It’s challenging to find time to do it and then to put a price on it.”

Sweet Style

If it has sparkle and shine, Kim is going to love it. Her style is “girly” and making bows that reflect that style are some of her favorite.

“I love everything glittery, flashy and sparkly,” she said.

But, she does enjoy making more simple bows for those who may not share her passion for sparkle.

“I have made some fun custom bows for weddings and family pictures that I love,” she said.

Lighter springtime and summer colors and floral patterns are some of Kim’s favorite — and it’s no surprise since those are her favorite times of the year.

Sites like Pinterest, Etsy and Facebook are sources of inspiration for Kim, but she is always looking to her own daughter for inspiration.

“I love seeing frilly, girly things,” she said. “I am always making something for an outfit of my daughter’s that may need a little something extra.”

Kim finds the most excitement in her craft around the holidays and during sporting seasons.

“That’s when I can be most creative,” she said. “And when I stay the busiest.”

She creates bows that sport school and athletic spirit like the Sabetha Bluejays.

Sweet Space

Ribbons of all colors, widths and textures fill her storage containers, as well as several baubles to accent her bows. A Silhouette Cameo occupies a corner of Kim’s workspace. It is used to cut canvas for her flat bows.

Kim loves to stay organized and is always on the lookout for containers that work to hold her ribbons, and pins and clips that make her accessories.

In the beginning, Kim cut all her bows by hand. Now, she has templates she uses to simplify her methods. Piecing everything together takes about 10 minutes, depending on the style of bow she is creating.

Though Kim’s workspace occupies a small corner in her living room, she finds it peaceful and inspiring with the natural sunlight that shines in the window while she listens to Pandora playlists.

“I have music on all the time if the kids aren’t around,” she said.

She dreams of a work studio with custom cabinets in a room that is “out of sight” where she has space to leave her creations out all the time.

A hobby for mom

Being a parent is a full-time job, requiring a significant amount of a mom’s time. Kim says one of the things she loves most about creating hair accessories is that it gives her a chance to do doing something she enjoys and it’s just for her.

“As a mom, I’m always doing something for my kids,” she said. “This gives me something to do with my hands, and it makes me feel good when people want to buy it [the product].”

Spending time with other friends and family who have creative businesses is also a perk. Kim’s sister Kelli also has a creative business, and the sisters — both former teachers and current stay-at-home moms — provide support for one another.

“We have enjoyed starting our own businesses creating things for others and bouncing ideas off of one another,” Kelli said.

“It’s a good way to get back out in the community, because when you stay at home it’s hard,” Kim said. “This is a good way to connect with others.”

Outside of creating hair bows, Kim doesn’t have a lot of other hobbies.

“I’m busy raising my babies, so I don’t have a lot of time for other hobbies,” she said.

Though Kim enjoys making bows, she said her first passion is teaching and she hopes to get back into that someday when her children are a little older.

About Kim

Kim and her husband Adam — a Sabetha native — have been married for 12 years. They met in Texas during their first year of teaching.

The Pyles have three children — 8-year-old Braxton, 5-year-old Abigayle, 2-year-old and Asher. Adam is a farmer, and Kim describes Braxton as a “mini farmer.” Abigayle is very girly and is into gymnastics, dancing and singing. Asher — the rowdy one — is “all boy,” Kim said.

More information

My Sweet Bowmance hair accessories are sold at The Girl Cave Boutique, 1108 Old Highway 75. Follow My Sweet Bowmance on Facebook, or contact Kim at mysweetbowmance@yahoo.com for more information.