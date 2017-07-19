Dorothy Mae Montgomery Smith

Dorothy Mae Montgomery Smith, 97, of Indianapolis, Ind., died July 16, 2017.

She was born Feb. 19, 1920, in Sabetha to Lillian Mae (Church) and Charles E. Montgomery. She graduated from Sabetha High School in 1937 and from Kansas State University in 1942 with a bachelor of science degree in dietetics and institutional management. She completed her dietetics internship at the Indiana University Medical Center in 1943 and remained on staff for three years.

Dorothy married William F. Smith in March 1943. He preceded her in death in September 2004. She was also employed at Winona Hospital and as a chief dietician at Community Hospital East, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Irvington Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, circle leader, parish leader, and was on the Board of the Woman’s Association. She was a member of PEO Chapter V and Community Hospital Retirees.

Also preceding her in death was her sister, Margaret Dillaplain of Omaha, Neb., in 2009.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Jon C. Smith of Seattle, Wash., and James M. Smith (Laura Dorsey) of Burlington, Ky.; two grandchildren, Julian and Clair Smith of Seattle, Wash.; brothers, Edwin (Leota) Montgomery and Donald (Nancy) Montgomery of Sabetha; several nieces and nephews, all of Sabetha.

Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20, followed by the service at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Burial followed at McCray Cemetery in Wilkinson, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Irvington Presbyterian Church or the American Heart Association.

The Sabetha Herald 7/26/2017