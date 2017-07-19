Morrill City Council 7.3.17

Submitted by Linda Hill, City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met on Monday, July 3, in regular session with members Todd Gruber, Miles Ploeger, Mary Meyer and Robert Wahwasuck present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer also was present.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

After discussion, it was decided to run power lines on the east side of Dewberry Road north to give Yancey Stolzenberger power to his new house.

It was mentioned getting a copy of Sabetha’s gun ordinance.

The clerk gave an update of the small claims court, stating the court will be ruling for the city but was unsure of the amount that will be paid.

It was decided to continue trying to collect payment for mowing of an individual’s property.

The council has heard nothing from the contractor concerning how much it will cost to repair the west end of Roxanna Street. It was decided to e-mail him.

Doug Grimm asked if he can use one more pole for hanging baskets. This was approved.