Nemaha County Sheriff 7.19.17

ARRESTS

Shelly A. Lamonte-Estrada, 40, of Russell was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on July 18 on a Seneca municipal warrant for failure to appear. She was released from custody on July 18 on a $2,500 own recognizance (OR) bond with a court date of Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

Frederick J. Boltz was transferred to the custody of Kansas Department of Corrections on July 18.

Joshua A .Heideman was transferred to the custody of the Brown County Jail on July 18. He was released on Nemaha County charges with a court date of Sept. 19, and Seneca municipal charges with a court date of Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

Tyson Dunworth, 30, of Topeka was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on July 18 on a Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear. Dunworth remains in custody with bond set at $5,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On Saturday, July 15, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft of a solar powered electric fence from just east of 168th and N Road. Sometime between Wednesday, July 12, and Friday, July 14, an unknown person removed the fence without the owner’s permission. Loss was estimated at $200.