Sabetha Blood Drive set for August 1

A Sabetha Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Sabetha City Hall, 805 Main Street in Sabetha.

To make an appointment online, visit esavealifenow.org, click the “Schedule an Appointment” icon and enter Sponsor Code — Sabetha. For additional details, contact Lyla Edelman at 785-284-2477.

Community Blood Center serves hospitals in greater Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as eastern Kansas and western Missouri. CBC provides nearly 200,000 blood products per year to 70 area hospitals – and relies on volunteer donors each day to meet the need for life-saving gifts of blood. CBC operates 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, to deliver safe, high-quality products to meet transfusion needs for routine care and emergencies.