Sabetha wins late over Seneca

After completing regular season play, six teams gathered in Sabetha last week to compete in the Kansas American Legion Baseball Zone 1AA and 2AA Tournament.

Earning a bye in the first round of the tournament, the No. 1 seeded Sabetha Raptors took on No. 5 Seneca on day two — Monday, July 17. Seneca had beaten Silver Lake 7-1 in the first round of the tournament. The game started slow, but Sabetha would eventually win 2-1 in the final inning.

Though the game started slow for both teams, Seneca would be the first to score in the third inning. Sabetha would eventually tie things up when Brandon Brownlee hit an RBI double to send Preston Bruning home. At the end of the fifth, the score was 1-1.

In the top of seventh inning, Seneca had two runners on with two outs when their batter hit a fly ball to right and the Seneca baserunner turned third looking to score and stumbled. He was caught in a rundown between third and home as Brownlee tagged him out.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bruning got on base with a double, Joe Gruber was intentionally walked, and Brownlee got a base hit, loading the bases.

Seth Burdick stepped up to the plate and hit a fly ball to center, which allowed Bruning to tag third and score for the Raptors. Sabetha would win their first game of the tournament, 2-1.

Bruning led the Raptors offensively with two runs scored, tallying three hits for the night.

Gruber pitched the entire game for Sabetha. He gave up one run on six hits, while walking three and striking out eight.