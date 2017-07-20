Minister Speaks: A moral solution for amoral times

I was sitting a few feet away from a young man who was watching something on one of those tablet devices when suddenly I heard the language emitting from its speaker. It was, to say the least, coarse and inappropriate.

I asked the man if he thought listening to such language — or subjecting others to have to listen to it — was the right thing to be doing, and if that kind of talk would be of any benefit to him or those around him? Defensively, he replied that he hadn’t really thought about it, or what others might think about it either.

And isn’t that the bigger problem? We seem to be living in amoral times — times when people are not even asking themselves whether or not what they are doing is “right” or “wrong.” Sadly, we live just as the people were living in Moses’ day, with “… everyone doing whatever is right in his own eyes.” (Deut.12:8)

The sexual revolution of the 1960s and the drug epidemic of the 1970s suggested that many people still had the same problem. I thought the pendulum would shift after 9/11, when some people started to openly question whether or not certain things were “morally” right or wrong. For there seemed to be an awakening then that terrorism and other things were, in fact, immoral and that all life is precious.

More people seemed to accept that there really are objective moral standards we should all be trying to live up to. The morality of abortion, stem cell research, euthanasia, capital punishment, physician assisted suicide and other morally controversial subjects was being debated. More people seemed ready to admit a distinction existed between what was morally “right” and “wrong.”

But my thinking that the pendulum was starting to swing back the other way has largely turned out to be just wishful thinking. For I’ve realized that we, like Moses in his time, still very much live in a fallen world; one where mankind’s fallen nature will always try to center on “self.”

Our default in many situations is to seek to set aside any objective moral standard in favor of those we create for ourselves. Through God’s inspiration, the author of Proverbs 21:2 confirms that the people coming after those whom Moses addressed in Deuteronomy 12 hadn’t changed much at all, when he pointed out, “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the LORD weighs the heart.”

There is the bad news and the good. Yes, the Lord does weigh the heart – but with a scale of love and mercy. Seeing what we’ve been conditioned to ignore, He, in love, sent us His Son with His Word. First, His Word of law, to point out our immoral thoughts and actions, to bring us to repentance and second, His Word of Gospel, to soothe our broken hearts with the assurance that we have been forgiven our sin and reconciled with God through the substitutionary sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

My friends, God, in Christ, has given us much more than just moral principles which we can’t possibly live by — He’s given us Christ’s very life! Through His atoning death and resurrection, we’ve been freed from the need or desire to seek moral solutions on our own.

Our enemy isn’t bad language, or abortions, stem cell research, euthanasia, capital punishment, physician assisted suicide or any other sin. Our enemy is the demon that tempts us to sin and the corrupted nature that yields to that temptation.

Yet, we can rejoice, because in Jesus Christ, God has defeated our enemy! In Christ, God has provided an absolute moral solution to both immorality and amorality. He has exposed your sin to you and then forgiven you of it — making you “right” not in your own eyes, but in His. Amen.