Nemaha County Fair set to begin

The 2017 Nemaha County Free Fair is scheduled for Friday, July 28, through Monday, July 31, at the Nemaha County fairgrounds in Seneca. The weekend will be filled with food, livestock judging, exhibits, barnyard Olympics, tractor pulls, concerts and many more activities.

For meals, the 4-H Council Food Stand will be offered at the Nemaha County Community Building from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. Also on Friday is the Nemaha Pork Producers BBQ at the Show Arena at 6 p.m. The 4-H Council BBQ will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Show Arena, followed by Ambassador Root Beer Floats at 6:30 p.m. On Monday, the Prairie Hills FFA Alumni barbecue will be offered at 5:30 p.m.

Fair events, including entertainment, are as follows.

Friday, July 28: 7:30 to 10 a.m., 4-H Exhibits and Open Class check in; 9:30 a.m., 4-H Food Judging begins; 10 a.m., All 4-H Exhibits and Open Class deadline; Noon, 4-H Food Sale Begins; 12:30 p.m., Woodworking, Electric and Metals Judged; 6 p.m., Decorated Cake and Mayor Breadbasket Sale at Livestock Show Arena; 6:30 p.m., 4-H and FFA Swine Show; and 6:30 p.m., 4-H Horse Show at Horse Arena; 4 to 10 p.m., Inflatables at Fairgrounds; 6 p.m., Hot Air Balloon Rides at Skoch Park (weather permitting); 9 p.m. to midnight – Big Time Grain Co. Band at Skoch Park.

Saturday, July 29: 8 a.m., 4-H, FFA and Open Class Sheep Show followed by Meat and AOB Goat Show; 8:30 a.m., Rabbits and Poultry Judged; 9 a.m., Kickball Tournament at Seneca West Ballfield; 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Tennis Courts; Arm Wrestling Tournament at Skoch Park; 10 a.m., Pie Making Contest; 11 a.m., 4-H Bucket Calf Show; 12:30 p.m., 4-H, FFA and Open Class Dairy Show followed by 4-H Dairy Goat Show; and 6:30 p.m., 4-H, FFA and Open Class Beef Show; 4 to 10 p.m., Inflatables at Fairgrounds; 6 to 7 p.m., Cruise Night Registration at Nemaha Valley Motors; 7 p.m., Team Penning at Horse Arena; 7 p.m., Hot Air Balloon Rides at Skoch Park (weather permitting); 7 to 8:30 p.m., Cruise Night; 9 p.m. to Midnight, Schmitz Blitz Band at Skoch Park.

Sunday, July 30: 9 a.m., Registration for Car Show at City Park; 10 a.m., Community Building Open for Viewing Exhibits; 12:30 p.m., Registration for Pedal Power Tractor Pull; 1 p.m., Pedal Power Tractor Pull at High School – Antique and Classic Car Show at City Park – Antique and Field Ready Tractor Show at School – Antique Tractor Pull at Old Golf Course; 1:30 p.m., – Public Fashion Revue at Community Building; 3 p.m., Barnyard Olympics at Show Arena; 5 to 11 p.m., Inflatables at Fairgrounds; 6:30 p.m. – Parade “Developing 4-H Heroes” with David and Kay McCoy of Woodlawn as Grand Marshalls; and 8 p.m. – McCain’s Mutton Bustin’ at Horse Arena

Monday, July 31: 9 a.m., 4-H Hand Pet Show; 10 a.m., 4-H Livestock Judging Contest; 2 p.m., 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest; 5 to 6 p.m., Exhibits and Open Class released; and 7 p.m., 4-H and FFA Livestock Premium Auction.