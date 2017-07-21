Club News: Sabetha Lions Club

Submitted by Dave Herbster

The Sabetha Lions Club installed new officers at a recent meeting held at the Buzz Café. Kyle Allen accepted the gavel and was inducted as the new president of the Sabetha Lions Club by Past President Tim Aberle.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest secular service organization. It focuses on sight, hearing and speech conservation, youth outreach, environmental issues, and other programs that support local communities.

The Sabetha Lions Club is very active in the Sabetha community and is always interested in having new members join. The club holds noon meetings at the Buzz Café on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Please feel welcome to attend a Lions Club meeting if interested in obtaining additional information.