Nemaha County Commission

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Nemaha County Commission met in regular session Monday, July 17, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Dan Ronnebaum came before the board to speak to commissioners about the 2018 budget request for the Sheriff’s Office, about the spread of noxious weeds throughout the county, about the cost of landscaping around the courthouse, about the cost of new furniture being purchased for the Clerk’s Office, and about the zoning of property within two miles of the city limits of the City of Seneca.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Leon Holthaus and Darren Holthaus would like to speak to commissioners about a bridge in section 29 of Nemaha Township that needs some work done to it. Commissioners advised Ronnebaum to work out a deal with L. Holthaus and D. Holthaus to get a new tube concreted in at this location.

• Terracon gave the county their recommendation for how much concrete should be put into the base of the Sabetha-Wetmore Road. Bergkamp Construction hopes to begin working on the Sabetha-Wetmore Road sometime around the first of August.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• The power supply to the door locks in the new jail shorted out last week. CML Security installed a new power supply, and the door locks are now working properly.

• They are currently holding 10 inmates in the jail and one inmate at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

• They booked nine individuals into the jail this past week.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans updated the commissioners concerning the growth that her programs have seen in recent years. She also advised the board that:

• The Meals on Wheels van is not running and is in the repair shop at this time. Yunghans will be providing the county an estimate on what it will cost to repair the van.

• She would like to change the rate that consumers pay for out-of-town transit trips from $1 plus $0.25 per mile to just $0.40 per mile. Commissioners agreed to this change.

Yunghans also requested a pay increase for Marie Weaver in her office from $14.79 per hour to $15.05 per hour effective June 21. Commissioners agreed to the pay increase for M. Weaver.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the July 10 meeting.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of July.

The board reviewed and approved a quote from Carrier to repair the chiller at the Courthouse in the amount of $2,965. Chairman Burdiek signed the quote as presented.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, July 24. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.