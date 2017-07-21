Two killed, three injured in Brown County accident

Two people have died and three are injured following an accident involving two vehicles in Brown County.

At 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident 4 miles south of U.S. Highway 36 at U.S. Highway 73 and 190th Street. According to the KHP, a 1996 Chevy Suburban driven by Michael James, 52, of Horton was northbound on U.S. Highway 73 when the vehicle went left of center, striking a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Delywn Boldt, 80, of Upland, Neb.

D. Boldt had three passengers with him at the time of the accident – Patricia Boldt, 80, of Upland, Neb., and Luke and Jack Boldt, both 15, of Leland, N.C. All four were wearing seat belts.

James and P. Boldt were both pronounced dead at the scene. James was not wearing a seat belt.

D. Boldt was taken to KU Med, while L. Boldt was taken to Children’s Mercy and J. Boldt was taken to Horton Community Hospital. According to KHP, all three survivors suffered disabling injuries.