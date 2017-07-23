It is nesting time!

I have been doing a lot of walking here lately. I take off across the country and usually try to do it early in the morning or late in the evening. Obviously, those are the times for exercise simply for the reason of trying to beat the heat.

By taking off early or late on the country roads, I fall into a lot of wildlife sightings. I have run into just about every creature known to this area. It makes the walk much more enjoyable and bearable. One of those creatures that I keep running into on the roads or roadsides is the Bobwhite Quail.

Maybe it is just wishful thinking on my part, but it seems like I am seeing and hearing a lot more quail calling than I have in years past. It is enough extra calling that it has gotten my attention. Not only am I hearing more quail, I am spotting more birds on the roads as well.

A month ago, it was not uncommon to walk up on several pairs of the handsome little upland birds that were hanging out on the roads ingesting tiny pieces of gravel or dusting themselves.

In the last two weeks, though, I have noticed a change. As I plod along the roads, I am now spotting single birds instead of the pairs that I had been seeing. It bothered me at first until it dawned on me what was going on. The reason that I am spotting single birds is that the other bird is now sitting on a nest that hopefully contains a large clutch of eggs.

It is nesting time in Kansas for the Bobwhite Quail. I am sure that the process has been going on for a while, and I am not sure what stage the bird nesting is in.

As a kid, I remember we were always putting up hay around the fourth of July and we were always mowing and baling over quail nests that contained eggs. It always saddened me as a youngster to see the destroyed nests of eggs. Little did I know that more than likely the quail would just start over and lay another clutch of eggs.

The Bobwhite hen will construct her nest in her chosen location, usually along edges of fields, and when the nest is complete she will begin to lay her eggs. This usually occurs about three to four days after nest completion. The hen will lay one egg a day. The average number of eggs the hen will lay will range from 10 to 14.

When all of the eggs have been laid, the incubation process will begin. It is during this time that the hen, or rooster in some cases, will leave the nest sparingly. I imagine that the hen will leave only for feeding and taking in moisture in some manner. This would explain why I am seeing only single birds on my walks. The other bird is busy incubating eggs on the nest.

Egg incubation is still one of the most fascinating processes that takes place out in the wild. The incubation process for the Bobwhite Quail takes approximately 23 days to complete.

Since incubation does not take place until all of the eggs are laid, the eggs will all hatch within a small window of time from each other. During this time span, the hen must rotate the eggs on a daily basis so the embryo will not stick to the side of the egg. So, the whole process of nest building, egg laying, and egg incubation could take up to as much as 55 days until the tiny little chicks pop through the shell.

Now, if something would happen to come along and destroy the nest such as farmers with machinery or a wandering raccoon, the quail more than likely will attempt to nest again. The quail are persistent breeders.

It seems the real danger for nesting quail occurs after the chicks are hatched. Chick survival is a tough business and it depends on so many variables. Suitable habitat with lots of weed seeds and grasses that can be maneuvered through and hold lots of tiny insects seem to be the key for survival.

I would imagine in the next few weeks I will begin to spot quail hens with their broods of chicks closely following along behind. I hope this is the case. I would love nothing more than seeing the quail population rebound to what it was 20 years ago.