Anniversary: Walter and Jean McFall

Walter and Jean McFall are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

The McFalls were married May 21, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Highland. They have three children — Angie (Jim) Schraad of Seneca, Matthew (Brandy) McFall of Seneca, and Cindy Milligan of Ocean Springs, Miss. They also have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Walter and Jean have lived their married life in the Sabetha and Oneida area, where they have been engaged in farming.

Their children invite you to join them in celebrating their parents’ 50 years of marriage with a cake and punch reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Sabetha Community Building. No gifts please, as your presence is your gift.

Cards may be sent to the couple at: Walter and Jean McFall, 1663 172nd Road, Seneca, KS 66538.

The Sabetha Herald 7/26/2017