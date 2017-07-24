Hearing continued for St. Joseph man

The preliminary hearing for a man who has been charged with the electronic solicitation of a child has been continued.

William Buehler, 69, of St. Joseph, Mo., who was charged earlier this month for felony electronic solicitation of a child, has had his preliminary hearing continued until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Buehler was arrested Monday, July 10, by the Hiawatha Police Department. His arrest follows an investigation that alleges Buehler was involved in communications through the internet with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl between May 1 and July 10 to commit of submit to an unlawful sex act.

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Buehler was actually communicating with undercover officer with the Hiawatha Police Department’s cyber crime unit. Hill said that when Buehler arrived in Hiawatha to meet the supposed 14-year-old girl, he was met by Hiawatha PD officers and arrested.

He remains in the Brown County Jail on $150,000 bond.