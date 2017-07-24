Local Scout installs dog agility equipment

Now, your pooch can really get a workout at the Sabetha Pet Park. This is thanks to the installation of dog agility equipment at the Park, completed as a Eagle Scout Project by Henry Glynn, an incoming junior at Sabetha High School.

Glynn says he was contacted by the Sabetha CAPS organization last summer regarding the potential service opportunity of installing dog agility equipment at the Sabetha Pet Park.

With the help of his family and Scout Troop, Glynn says, he accepted the project offer, received Sabetha City Commission approval in June 2016 and started the process.

An integral part of the Eagle Scout Project is obtaining donations to help provide the supplies, and Glynn says the donations he received through the 2016-17 school year made it possible for him to purchase four dog agility items and a large picnic table.

“The items I chose to install are fun for dogs of all shapes, sizes and abilities, and the picnic table provides a resting place for visitors, making our Dog Park even more user friendly,” Glynn said.

Sabetha CAPS Board Member Mary Ryan said the group has hoped that dog agility equipment would eventually be a part of the Sabetha Pet Park.

Ryan said the CAPS members are pleased with the quality of the equipment and its placement, along with the new picnic table.

“This equipment enhances the park by allowing dog owners to train their dogs in a different way that is enjoyable for both the dog and the owner,” Ryan said. “I have had feedback that already the equipment is being enjoyed by owners who choose to use it.”

“Dog parks are very common in larger cities, so we are pleased to have one here to enhance varied opportunities for the Sabetha community,” Ryan said. “We appreciate Henry’s work with this project and the community support he had, as evidenced by the sign [at the Pet Park] noting the support.”

“I couldn’t have been able to successfully complete a project of this capacity without support from CAPS, the Sabetha City Commission, my family, my Scout Troop and the numerous donors who support an effort to improve our town of Sabetha in every way possible,” Glynn said.

While Glynn has completed his Eagle Scout Project, the entirety of the Eagle Scout approval process is not yet completed. It is a process that began many years prior, and takes years of work to complete.

Glynn has been involved in scouting for 10 years, since he entered Cub Scouts at age 6.

“Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout has been a goal of mine since the beginning of Boy Scouts in sixth grade,” Glynn said. “I never considered aiming for any less than the highest rank in scouting.”

The Eagle Scout Project is one of many qualifications needed to achieve the Eagle rank, including serving in troop leadership roles, mentoring younger scouts and demonstrating the abilities of a capable and responsible Boy Scout, Glynn said.

With qualifications met and project complete, Glynn now will send paperwork to the district for approval, after which it must also be approved at the state and national level.

After these approvals, Glynn must complete a Board of Review with the district representative and other troop leaders. If it is deemed he qualifies for Eagle Scout rank, a ceremony will be held to award it — usually in the spring.

“I have learned so many valuable things while on my path through Scouting that to narrow them down into one answer would not even come close to being complete, but since my beginnings as a Tenderfoot Scout in sixth grade, I have earned over 30 merit badges — classes and activities a Scout must complete in order to advance in rank — gone to numerous Scout camps and activities, participated in dozens of service projects and community involvement opportunities, summited a mountain in Colorado, and been a part of one of our nation’s most honorable fraternities: the Boy Scouts of America,” Glynn said. “I will forever cherish and remember my brother Scouts, adult leaders, and the many community members that keep Troop 77 great.”