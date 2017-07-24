Lonnie Fletchall

Lonnie Fletchall

Lonnie DeWitt Fletchall, 75, of Sabetha died Saturday, July 22, 2017, at his home in Sabetha. Lonnie was born Oct. 17, 1941 in Sabetha the son of Alonzo and Kathryn (DeWitt) Fletchall.

Lonnie graduated from Sabetha High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years during Vietnam and was stationed on the U.S.S. Finch. He married Rose Marie Johnstone on May 31, 1969 in Sabetha.

He worked as a machinist several places in Sabetha and Lawrence. Lonnie was a longtime member of the Sabetha American Legion Post NO. 126 where he served as past Commander. He also was a member of the Sabetha Lions Club. While in Topeka, he was a member of the Heartland Worship Center and in Sabetha at the NorthRidge Church. Lonnie enjoyed making furniture and restoring cars.

He is survived by his wife of more than 48 years; a son, Michael Shane (Bobbi) Fletchall of Topeka; two daughters, Michelle Dawn (Guy) Claudy of Dupont, Wash., and Barbara Collins of Sabetha; a brother, Donald “Sandy” Fletchall of Sabetha; and five grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., also at the mortuary. Inurnment will be at the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post No. 126 and sent in care of the Popkess Mortuary.

The Sabetha Herald 7/26/2017