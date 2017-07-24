Marysville defeats Raptors, 11-1

Sabetha went up against Marysville in their second game in the Zone Tournament Wednesday, July 19, but after Marysville took an early lead, Sabetha could not recover. Marysville would win 11-1.

Marysville took the early lead in the first when they scored four runs off two RBI doubles. Marysville scored another run in the second, while Sabetha remained scoreless during the first three innings. The score was 5-0 heading into the fourth.

During the fourth, Sabetha kept Marysville from scoring, while they put up one run. Marysville picked the pace back up toward the end of the game, scoring one run in the fifth and another five in the sixth. Marysville secured the 11-1 win.

Preston Bruning, Braden Argabright and Kyle Grimm each tallied one hit, while Brayden Becker scored the only run for Sabetha.