Nemaha County Sheriff 7.24.2017

ARRESTS

Steven E. Foster, 49, of Topeka, was arrested by the NMSO on July 19 for the offense of felony theft. Foster is also in custody on a Shawnee County warrant for probation violation. Foster remains in custody.

Jess G. Gustin was released to the custody of Kansas Department of Corrections on July 19.

Baron D. Large, 41, of Goff was arrested by the NMSO on July 20 for the offense of domestic battery. Large was released on $1,000 surety bond on July 21 with a court date of Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea Sauer, 29, of Seneca was arrested by the NMSO on July 20 for the offense of domestic battery and criminal damage. Sauer remains in custody.

Matthew J. Heideman, 29, of Corning was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol on July 21 on a Nemaha County warrant for probation violation. Heideman remains in custody with bond set at $2,000.

Allan C. Ross, 64, of Sabetha was arrested on July 20 by Sabetha Police Department for the offense of driving under the influence. Ross was released on a $1,000 surety bond with a court date of Aug. 17 at 4 p.m.

Matthew S. Clagett, 35, of Emmett was arrested on July 19 by the KHP on a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear. Clagett was transferred from the custody of Nemaha County Jail to Jackson County on July 20.

Ryan P. Deiter was released on $2,500 own recognizance bond on July 20 with a court date of Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.

Nathan A. Arellano, 19, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on July 20 by the NMSO on a warrant for eight counts of criminal damage to property, one felony and seven misdemeanors. Arellano remains in custody with bond set at $8,500.

Boykin Ashton, 39, of Houston, Texas, was arrested on July 23 by the KHP for the offense of driving while suspended. Ashton was released on $250 cash bond on July 23 with a court date of Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Alec Krogmann was released on $2,500 cash bond on July 21 with a court date of Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On July 21, the NMSO took a report of criminal littering 0.3 mile east of R Road and 176th Road near Oneida. An unknown person or persons dumped a load of demolished building material into a grader ditch at that location sometime on the afternoon of July 21.