Put a book in their hand!

The year is now 2017. I was born in 1959. You can do the math yourself. If I am not over the hill, I am certainly on the crest of it.

It is a different day and age. I am different. Kids are different. The whole world is different! Things have changed immensely in the last 50 plus years. In my small world of hunting and fishing, times have changed drastically.

I still consider hunting and fishing a very important pastime for me, and I hope it is for you as well. When I was a small lad tagging along behind my dad and his brothers on outdoor excursions, I was exposed to the greatest adventures my small mind could imagine. It filled a desire that burned brightly within me. At that age, it was almost what I would call an obsession to be able to get out and explore and hunt and fish.

Now, my wife would tell you that it is still that way today, but I would argue that point with her just a little. It is not an obsession, but I certainly do enjoy my hobby. I hear something quite often that disturbs me, though. I hear and read that there are less kids taking up the sport of hunting and fishing every year. This is not good! We need the next generation taking up the torch for what I love to do.

There is so much anti-hunting and anti-fishing propaganda in the world today that our opportunities to hunt and fish are in jeopardy. You can read about it every day in the news. It is a genuine concern.

How do we get the next generation involved? There are countless programs out there that are designed to get kids involved in hunting and fishing. Our local Pheasants Forever chapter sets up youth events every year in the hope of keeping our youth involved and stoke the fire to stay involved. There is so much pulling on our young people today that it is difficult to gain their attention.

I feel that one of the most influential events that shaped me and gave me the desire to get out and hunt and fish was when a book was put in my hands. No, not a rifle or a fishing pole! A book! Around the fourth grade, I really took up the life-long, life-changing skill of reading books. It changed my whole life.

I was then able to leave the confines of my house and bedroom and travel in time to the uttermost parts of our planet. Not only just hunting and fishing, but everything that this life offers I could participate in through the reading of a book. I ordered books through the Weekly Reader book club at every opportunity, and I went to the library constantly. I could not get enough. I would read my father’s hunting magazines and be able to imagine myself taking part in my own adventures some day. I lived my hunting and fishing fantasies through other people’s stories. That reading material was literally like pouring gas on a fire!

The funny part of this is that to this day, there is rarely a day that goes by that I don’t at some point during the day have a book in my hand. Guess what? My reading today still lets me drift off to some faraway place and live out a dream. My reading still drives me and inspires me to head to new places for new adventures.

I struggle frequently on writing this column every week. I often want to quit writing it, but the girls insist that I keep pounding away. Why? The writing is not done to showcase where I have been or what I have done. It is done to encourage people, especially young people, to get out there and take part in the hunting and fishing world. It is how I got the passion to hunt and fish, by reading stories of other people’s adventures.

Whether it is through stories in this paper, or in magazines, or in books, get those printed materials in the hands of your young people. Shoot, put them in your own hands! Turn off that television in the evening, and pick up a book and let yourself drift off to some faraway place where deer and elk wander through frosty meadows or where trout inhale a spinner bait cast in a mountain stream.

The whole world can be accessed through reading. Do your kids a huge favor and turn them on to reading. Their teachers will thank you, and they will thank you someday as well.